Tanzania: President Samia Names Dr Tax New Uongozi Institute Chairperson

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan on Thursday appointed a chairman and board members for the country's Uongozi Institute, honoring a promise she made in less than a week.

A statement from the President's Directorate of Communications said President Samia named the Southern African Development Community (SADC) outgoing Secretary General, Dr. Stergomena Tax as the new Chairperson.

The President had made a promise when he attended the launch of autobiography book for the former President, Ali Hassan Mwinyi "Mzee Rukhsa - Safari ya Maisha Yangu" (literary meaning, Mzee Rukhsa - the Journey of My Life).

In the appointment, the President named the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of State, Public Service Management and Good Governance, Dr Laurian Ndumbaro, as Dr Tax's Deputy Chairperson.

The list of board members includes Ambassador Riita Swan, Prof. Penina Mlama, Lina Soiri, David Walker, Suzan Mlawi, Dr. Hamis Mwinyimvua and Prof. Samwel Wangwe.

Their appointments begin immediately effective, Mei 13.