Tanzania: President Samia Suspends Hai DC Ole Sabaya

13 May 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam

The President of the United Republic of Tanzania has suspended Hai District Commissioner Lengai Ole Sabaya pending investigations.

In a statement signed by the Directorate of State House Communications Gerson Msigwa the suspension takes effect from Thursday May 13.

The communiqué did not give reasons for the suspension of the youthful District Commissioner who was once the chairman of UVCCM in Arusha.

Sabaya was appointed District Commissioner of Hai, Kilimanjaro by the late President Magufuli on July 28, 2018.

In another development, the President has appointed Nsubili Akomeligwe Kajela Joshua as the secretary to the cabinet, prior to that Joshua was acting in that capacity with Musa Makoye as his assistant.

The president has also appointed former Sadc Executive Secretary Dr Stergomena Tax as the board chair of the Uongozi Institute

