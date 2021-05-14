Mauritius: 62 New Local Covid-19 Cases Since 3 May 2021

press release

During the press conference of the National Communication Committee on COVID-19, this afternoon, at the Treasury Building in Port Louis, the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Kumar Singh Jagutpal, stated that since confirmation of the first case in the 'New Grove-Camp Diable-Bonne Terre Cluster' on 3 May 2021, a total of 62 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported.

Those cases were detected mostly through contact tracing and in quarantine. Two other patients tested positive in a private clinic and in the flu clinic, underlined Dr Jagutpal. He added that while one new positive COVID-19 case was identified today in quarantine, four cases were registered last evening, namely a couple from Beau Bassin, the spouse of the COVID-19 positive employee from GMD Atchia State College and a staff of the University of Mauritius.

The Health Minister also pointed out that COVID-19 testing was carried out in Camp Diable, Phoenix, Port Louis, Vacoas, GMD Atchia State College, among others, and that contact tracing efforts were centred in Beau Bassin, Vacoas, Plaine Verte, and Vallée des Prêtres. Some 736 tests were conducted today, he said.

Moreover, Dr Jagutpal called on the population to act responsibly and exercise the required precautions against COVID-19 in this festive season of Eid.

For her part, the Ag. Regional Public Health Superintendent, Dr. Kursheed Meethoo- Badulla, stressed that providing information rapidly is critical for the effectiveness of the contact tracing exercise. She urged the population to collaborate fully with the contact tracers so that the latter is able to identify at-risk individuals who have been in relatively close contact with a COVID-19 positive patient.