Nigeria: Road Accident Claims Two Lives in Onitsha

13 May 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

The accident was caused by speeding and loss of control, FRSC official says.

Two male adults on Thursday lost their lives in a road accident involving three vehicles at the flyover in Upper Iweka, Onitsha in Anambra State.

The Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Anambra, Utten Boyi, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka.

Mr Boyi said the accident, which occurred at noon, was caused by speeding and loss of control.

"The crash involved a Mercedes trailer with registration number SMK 728 DA, a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number HTE 791 XA and a Mitsubishi L300 bus with registration number NNE 138 ZF.

"A witness report reaching us indicates that the driver of the trailer, who was speeding, lost control of the vehicle and rammed into two other vehicles.

"A total of eight persons were involved in the crash, comprising five male adults, one female adult and two male children.

"One male adult of the eight persons, sustained some degree of injuries, and was taken to Toronto Hospital by the FRSC rescue team from Upper Iweka Command.

"Two male adults, who were passengers in one of the vehicles, were, however, confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

"Their bodies had been deposited at the mortuary," he said.

While condoling with families of the dead, Mr Boyi warned motorists against speed limit violation.

He urged them to drive safely to avoid accidents and loss of lives.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Govt Releases South African Land Under Distribution Programme
Somalia Rejects AU Envoy Because of Ties with Kenya
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Malawi President Proposes Switch from Growing Tobacco to Cannabis

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.