Angola, Rwanda Analyse Cooperation On Education

12 May 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan minister of Education Luísa Grilo discussed with her Rwandan counterpart Valentine Uwamariya the issues related to the exchange of experiences between the countries in education field.

Luísa Grilo and Valentine Uwamariya announced plans for the two sectors to sign a Memorandum of Understanding that provides for the training and upgrading of teachers, teaching of the English language as well as speedup of the projects that stimulate the school girls' interest in the sciences.

Stressing the importance to follow good education styles developed in Africa, Luísa Grilo pointed to Rwanda as one of examples.

The Angolan minister said that she was looking forward to setting up a strong partnership with Rwanda.

In turn, Rwanda's Valentine Uwamariya praised Angola for adapting its education to the new reality, the situation of covid-19 pandemic.

The meeting was attended by Rwanda ambassador to Angola Gasamagera Wellars, directors of Ministry of Education and consular staff of the two countries.

