Tanzania: Tanna Calls for Professional Investment in Health

THE Tanzania National Nurses Association (TANNA) has proposed heavy investment in the health sector so as to have in place a strong and paying professionalism.

TANNA President, Mr Alexander Baluhya called on the government to do all it can to ensure that the profession is respected and that the basic things in it are well observed by all stakeholders.

Speaking here during the marking of the International Nurses Day on Wednesday, Mr Baluhya said that nurses being part of the society in which others live, should be supported in fulfilling their objectives so that the country has a healthy society.

He said that the group consists of many people in the cadre, noting that there are more than 41,000 midwife nurses, calling on policy makers to see to it that they get representatives in the Parliament of Tanzania.

"There are some nurses who showed interest in using a political persuasive tool but they were not successful. We know that there are some nomination and preference appointments, so we would appreciate it if this is picked up even if it is through women special seats so that we get at least one representative," he said.

The president was speaking in the presence of the Minister of State (President's Regional Administration and Local Governments), Ms Ummy Mwalimu who represented President Samia Suluhu Hassan at the national commemoration.

He requested her to send the representation request to President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

He further requested the guest of honor to see to it that there is no deduction in salaries for nurses at councils' level who decide to join TANNA, nor should there be any restrictions whatsoever so that the association is smoothly run at all stages.

The Director of Nursing and Midwifery Services, Ms Ziada Sellah, said that although there have been many challenges that they go through, such as the small number of nurses as compared to clients (patients) they have persevered and still offer services 24 hours a day tirelessly.

According to the law, one nurse should serve eight to 10 clients so that the service can be of the required standard. As of now, a nurse serves between 30 to 50 clients.

This has led to many nurses to experience back pain. She requested for addition of nurses and health workers generally to have the situation contained.