Tanzania: Uhuru Torch for Lighting Next Monday

RESIDENTS in Unguja South Region have been asked to get ready to host lighting of the national Uhuru torch event for its 2021 marathon, which is expected to start on May 17, this year at Mwehe ground, Makunduchi village.

"We have been lucky to host the inauguration of the Uhuru torch marathon. I ask you to turn-out in big numbers," Regional Commissioner for South Unguja, Mr Rashid Hadid Rashid informed reporters at a press conference held in his office.

He said his office received a letter from the Ministry of State- Office of the Prime Minister, Union government that the Uhuru Torch marathon for 2021 will be officially launched in the region.

"Preparations for launching the race are at an advanced stage. This includes setting up the venue/ground by ensuring there will be supply of water, electricity and toilet services," Mr Rashid said, adding that various projects will be launched on that day.