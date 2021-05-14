Tanzania: Mwinyi Promises Vigilance Over Tasaf Implementation

PRESIDENT Hussein Mwinyi has promised to take tough measures against any official who will dare to violate principles in the implementation of Tanzania Social Action Fund (TASAF) and the Property and Business Formalization Program (MKURABITA) programs.

President Mwinyi sounded the warning during his meeting with Mr Mohamed Omary Mchengerwa- State Minister (Public Service Management and Good Governance) who paid-a-courtesy call at Zanzibar State House.

He said TASAF and MKURABITA are intended to support the poor and improve the well-being of people engaged in small businesses, but there have been complaints against biases and dishonesty in the implementation.

Mr Mchengerwa was in the isles for a familiarization tour.

Dr Mwinyi argued that because of its small size compared to the mainland, Zanzibar stands a chance of performing better and record success should all executives engaged in TASAF and MKURATIBA perform their duties diligently.

On employment opportunities, Dr Mwinyi commended Mr Mchengerwa for his ongoing efforts to ensure that Zanzibaris get their share as per regulations. Zanzibar is entitled to get 21 percent of the available jobs, while Tanzania mainland gets the remaining 79 percent.

In response to the president's comments, Mr Mchengerwa promised to ensure that people in Zanzibar benefit from TASAF, MKURABITA, and Job opportunities. "We are supposed to share everything in accordance to the constitution and regulations," he noted.

The Second Vice President, Mr Hemed Suleiman Abdulla also warned executives on mismanagement and embezzlement of TASAF fund, declaring zero tolerance on whoever will be implicated, "We promise to make a follow-up in all stages."

TASAF Executive Director, Mr Ladislaus Mwamanga said Zanzibar has done well in the past phases of the program implementation, and that more than 112bn/- has been allocated for the current phase of implementation to cover remaining families in 204 lower level administrative areas (Shehia).