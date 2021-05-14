Egypt: President Sisi Performs Eid Prayers At Masse Mosque in New Alamein City

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi performed on Thursday 13/5/2021 Eidul Fitr prayers at Massa Mosque in New Alamein City.

The prayers service starts with the recitation of verses of Holy Quran then participants began reciting Eid Takbeers (chants praising Allah)

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli, House of Representatives Speaker Hanafi Gebali, Defense Minister Mohamed Zaki, Chief of Staff Mohamed Farid, Awqaf Minister Mohamed Mokhtar Guma and Mufti of Egypt Shawki Allam in addition of a number of high-raking officials attended the prayers service.

Following the prayers, participants listened to a sermon on the importance of fasting and tolerance and maintaining family ties.