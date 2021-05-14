Tanzania: Zanzibar Launches Resource Packs to Enhance Faith-Based Leaders in Fight Against HIV/Aids Services

THE Zanzibar Commission for AIDS (ZAC) in collaboration with other implementing partners on Thursday launched faith-based leaders resource tools to encourage men and children on use of HIV and AIDS services in the country.

The launch of these materials aims to enable religious leaders in various religious settings to have accurate information on HIV/AIDS, including HIV testing and treatments to improve the delivery of 'new messages of hope' to their congregations with the motto 'Chaguo jipya, Matibabu Mapya, Wakati mpya, Tumaini jipya'.

Speaking in Zanzibar during the launch of the resources, ZAC Executive Director Ahmed Mohammed Khatib said that Zanzibar and many countries around the world look at faith-based structures as an integral part of the community, and have durable relationships built on trust and ministry.

He added that studies across several Sub-Saharan African countries have demonstrated how enhancing engagement with faith communities and faith leaders can significantly improve the attainment of the 95-95-95 HIV testing and treatment targets.

"With over 80 per cent of the adult population in Zanzibar being faith believers, the adapted new messages represents a unique opportunity to accelerate the attainment of the 95-95-95 HIV/AIDS target endeavors" said Khatib.

He said that the purpose of the engagement of faith-based leader towards, the adapted "New Messages of Hope" is equipping faith leaders with information and resources they need to break the silence, and help bridge the gaps in HIV testing, treatment, care and support for men and children. He said that as per statistics, people living with HIV/Aids are 0.4 per cent of the Zanzibar population, which is down from 1 per cent as per 2012.

"As per March this year, people who have been getting treatment from HIV/Aids from different hospitals, dispensaries and health centers in Zanzibar were 8,147, where men were 2,526 and women 5,621. In addition, the number of children below the age of 14 years were 292, which accounts for 4 per cent of the total number," said Khatib.

However, he said despite the success in fighting against the spread of HIV/Aids, as of the year 2016/2017, it shows that a quick action between the government and support from development partners needs to be taken, including calling for men and children to go for HIV/Aids testing and to those who have been affected to immediately start using ARV's and continued follow up to make sure they continue using them.

He further said that as per statistics, 41 per cent of men living with HIV/Aids have never carried any test of the disease.

"I take this opportunity to congratulate our developing partners, including PEPFAR and USAID Tulonge Afya for their support in fighting against HIV/Aids."