Gambia: President Barrow Pardons 57 Prisoners

The Gambia's President Adama Barrow has freed some 57 prisoners, a press release from the Ministry of Justice issued by the information ministry dated May 12, 2021 stated.

The pardoned prisoners included 41 Gambians, 10 Senegalese, three (3) Conakry Guineans, two (2) Nigerians, and one (1) Indian.

The government statement said the pardoned non-Gambians- 16 in number- would be repatriated immediately to their respective countries.

It further said President Adama Barrow, "pursuant to the powers vested in him under Section 82 (1) (a) of the Constitution of the Republic of The Gambia, 1997 and the long-standing custom for the President to grant prerogative of mercy on deserving convicted prisoners, granted pardon to fifty-seven (57) prisoners in commemoration of the Muslim feast of Eid ul Fitr 2021 locally known as "Koriteh".