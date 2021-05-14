Egypt: PM Greets Egyptian People, Arab Nations On Eidul Fitr

13 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli on Wednesday 12/5/2021 greeted Egyptian, Islamic and Arab peoples on the occasion of Eidul Fitr.

The premier wished the Egyptian, Islamic and Arab peoples further peace, progress and prosperity.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

