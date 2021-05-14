Egypt: Sisi Presents Gifts to Families of Martyrs, Injured Medical Personnel

As part of celebrations marking Eidul Fitr, a number of visits were paid under President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's directives to distribute gifts to the sons and families of martyrs and wounded of medical staff at their homes across the nation, the Health Ministry said Wednesday 12/5/2021.

The move comes as part of President Sisi's keenness on recognizing the significant roles played by the medical personnel who made great sacrifices to save the lives of citizens amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The sons and families of martyrs and wounded expressed appreciation for President Sisi's keenness to take care of them and provide them with full support in all times.