Egypt: President Sisi Exchanges Eidul Fitr Greetings With Arab, Muslim Leaders

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi exchanged Wednesday 12/5/2021 greeting cables with Arab and Muslim leaders on the occasion of Eidul Fitr (Lesser Bairam).

In his cables, the President expressed heartfelt wishes of welfare, prosperity and stability to all Arabs and Muslims.

President Sisi also extended his greetings to all Egyptians abroad, wishing them happiness, well-being and health.

Meantime, Sisi received Eidul Fitr greetings from senior statesmen, expressing their sincere wishes to the president and more progress and prosperity to Egypt.

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi greeted also Head of the Libyan Presidential Council Muhammad Al-Manfi on the occasion of Eidul Fitr, wishing Libya more progress and stability, Presidential spokesman Bassam Radi said.

Manfi also greeted Sisi over Eidul Fitr.