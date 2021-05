President Abdel Fattah El Sisi exchanged greetings on Thursday 13/5/2021 with Iraqi Prime Minister Mostafa Al Kadhimi on the occasion of Eidul Fitr.

During his phone call, the Iraqi premier wished Egypt and its people more progress and prosperity.

President Sisi appreciated Kadhimi's gesture, expressing hope that Iraq will achieve security and stability, said presidential spokesman Bassam Rady.