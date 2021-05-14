Egypt, U.S. Conduct Joint Naval Exercise in Red Sea

13 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egyptian and US naval forces on Thursday 13/5/2021 conducted a transit exercise in the southern fleet region in the Red Sea.

The drills saw the participation of Egypt's frigate Taba and US's destroyer USS Mahan, USCGC Robert Goldman and USCGC Charles Moulthrope cutters.

The drills seek to hone the skills of commanders, officers and crewmen, exchange relevant expertise with the armed forces of brotherly and friendly countries and speed up the implementation of planned missions.

The joint drills also aim to boost military cooperation between both countries and maintain maritime security and stability in the region.

