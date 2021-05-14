Egypt Receives 500,000 Doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 Vaccine

13 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Health Minister Hala Zayed announced that Egypt received 500,000 doses of the Chinese Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine which arrived on Thursday 13/5/2021 at Cairo International Airport.

She thanked the Chinese government and people over their continuous support to Egypt to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

Spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said Egypt will receive 1,400 liters of raw materials this month to start manufacturing the Sinovac vaccine against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The move is part of a deal between VACSERA and the Chinese company producing the Sinovac vaccine, he said, adding that Egypt will be able to produce two million doses of the vaccine after the arrival of raw materials.

He said that by the end of this year, Egypt will produce 40 million doses of the Chinese vaccine.

With the arrival of more doses, he said, the Health Ministry will be able to vaccinate many citizens against Covid-19.

