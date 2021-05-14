Zimbabwe: Nguwaya Appointed Into AAG Executive

Drax International's local representative Mr Delish Nguwaya has been appointed into the Affirmative Action Group (AAG) executive where he will be a consulting advisor to the organisation's presidium responsible for security.

The appointment, made by AAG founding president Dr Philip Chiyangwa, is with immediate effect.

In a statement yesterday, Dr Chiyangwa said: I hereby appoint you as the AAG national executive council member responsible for security with immediate effect, to serve from May 2021 to 2025."

Mr Nguwaya's mandate is to advocate the rights of the majority in a society founded on democratic principles with programmes that will both give appropriate mechanisms for survival through socio-economic change and enhance capacity to self-development by accessing resources.

He is also mandated to defend "whatever gains may have accrued to the disadvantaged groups against the more perverse effects of the unfettered workings of market forces, especially given the weaknesses in the public social support systems".

"Thus (he) will actively defend the rights of all disadvantaged persons or groups to unfair and unjust treatment at the hands of institutions that draw their strength or profit from the operation of democratic and popular based governance in Zimbabwe," said Dr Chiyangwa.

The AAG intends to monitor constantly the degree to which local laws and regulations affect business and social relations. It renders support to any member of society who is subjected to the threat of loss or disadvantage as a result of unfair application of standards in business or at work.

The objectives of AAG include mobilising and exerting pressure for the elimination of all barriers that hinder the participation of blacks, women, the disabled and youths as asset owners and asset managers in all sectors of the economy.

Mr Nguwaya's organisation, Drax International, supplies a range of products including medical drugs.