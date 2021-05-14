Zimbabwe: Clubs Welcome Delta Sponsorship Package

PREMIER Soccer League clubs have hailed the sponsorship package unveiled by Delta Beverages as a massive vote of confidence in domestic football.

Delta have poured US$3.390 million, for the next three seasons.

The previous marriage between the two parties ended in 2019.

"This is a very good development, especially considering that we had lots of doubt due to the pandemic, it is a vote of confidence from our traditional sponsors, Delta Beverages," said Dynamos chairman, Isaiah Mupfurutsa.

"As you can see, they put in a lot of money, and I think the amounts, which have been put there, are quite substantial, especially given that we are going through difficult times, economic-wise and due to the pandemic.

"We really appreciate this, as clubs, because it's coming at a time we are having a lot of difficulties, in terms of resources, which have been caused by the pandemic.

"I am sure this is an infusion of life into the bloodstream of the soccer industry."

Ngezi Platinum Stars chief executive, Nyasha Kadenge, said the sponsorship package has cheered football.

"The sponsorship package is welcome and, given that we had gone for over 15 months without playing football, it is, indeed, what the doctor has ordered," Kadenge said.

"As Ngezi Platinum Stars, we are very happy to have sponsors aboard, in the league.

"We have been preparing for the league, for the past seven or so weeks, and this deal can only motivate us to develop the extra passion."

Herentals chairman, Tafadzwa Benza, said the top-flight league was blessed to have all-weather friends like Delta Beverages.

"Given the difficulties, brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, one would have thought that football would be played without any financial partners," said Benza.

"But, look, Delta Beverages have decided to come on board.

"Football is business, and it is a form of employment for all its stakeholders, and the sponsorship package gives the game the impetus it deserves.

"We are happy with this gesture, as a club, and as football people."

CAPS United vice-president Nhamo Tutisani said the fact that there were companies, who were still recognising the importance of the game, was encouraging.

"We are grateful that, at least, somebody recognised that there is football," he said.

"But it doesn't change, clubs subsidise the league, unfortunately, that is the reality."

Black Rhinos secretary general, Edward Mutukwa, whose club is playing Bulawayo Chiefs in their final preparatory friendly at Luveve on Sunday, welcomed the move.

"This is welcome and we know when we are playing that we are going to win something at the end of the day," said Mutukwa.