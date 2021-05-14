Zimbabwe: Chibuku Cup Gets PSL Underway

AS first reported by The Herald, the Chibuku Super Cup will get domestic football underway, more than a year after the game was halted, by the Covid-19 outbreak.

The first group matches of the tournament will be played from next weekend.

In an effort to manage the safe resumption of football, after a year of inactivity due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 18 teams will meet in round robin matches.

The previous format was a direct knockout.

Highlanders are the defending champions.

The top two teams, from each of the four groups, will proceed to the quarter-finals of the tournament.

The semi-finals will be paired by a public drawing of the lots.

Organisers expect the tournament to run for between six to eight weeks.

The championship race is expected to get underway in July.

A US$375 000 sponsorship package, for the country's premier knockout tournament, was unveiled yesterday.

Delta Beverages are bankrolling the tourney.

The authorities in Zvishavane have already given the PSL the right to use Mandava, free of charge, for the tournament.

The PSL also expect to get similar offers from those who run the National Sports Stadium, Sakubva and Barbourfields.

"We have modified the Chibuku Super Cup tournament format to be played in a mini-league concept," PSL marketing manager, Rodwell Thabe, said.

"This is to enable the smooth transition of football.

"Teams will be placed in localised groups, we will try to regionalise group teams closer to their specific area of residence.

"So, teams that are closely located to Harare will have a group in Harare, we will have Group 2 being located in Bulawayo, we have Group Three being located in Mutare and Group 4 finally being located in Zvishavane.

"The previous format was a direct knockout but now the teams will first play in group phases, so, there shall be a round robin of the initial group matches, and then we proceed to the quarter-finals, semi-finals and the finals.

"The winner of Group One will play the runners-up of Group Three.

"The quarter final number two, the winner of Group Three will play the runners-up of Group One.

The quarter final number three -- winners of Group Two versus runners-up Group Four and, the final quarter final, winners of Group Four versus runners-up of Group Two.

"The venues will then be announced in due course by the Premier Soccer League."

The semi-finals will be played on a knockout basis as single-legged matches.

First Round Draw:

Group One

Teams: Dynamos, CAPS United, Herentals, Harare City, ZPC Kariba and Yadah FC.

Venue: National Sports Stadium, Harare.

Group Two

Teams: Highlanders, Chicken Inn, Bulawayo Chiefs, Bulawayo City.

Venue: Barbourfields, Bulawayo.

Group Three

Teams: Manica Diamonds, Tenax, Black Rhinos, Cranborne Bullets.

Venue: Sakubva, Mutare.

Group Four

Teams: FC Platinum, Ngezi Platinum, Triangle, Whawha.

Venue: Mandava, Zvishavane.

Quarter Finals Draw:

Winners Group 1 vs Runners-up Group 3

Winners Group 3 vs Runners-up Group 1

Winners Group 2 vs Runners-up Group 4

Winners Group 4 vs Runners-up Group 2.