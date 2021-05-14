Kenya: Two Charged With Smuggling Sugar, Beer Worth Sh0.9 Million

Nairobi — Two people have been charged before Lodwar court Senior Principal Magistrate M. Mwangi court 1 with counts of smuggling sugar and beer worth Sh924,513 in taxes from Uganda.

The two, Catherine Aninkoi and Nicodemus Ekeno were both jointly charged with importing restricted goods and that of conveying uncustomed goods both contrary to the East African Community Customs Management Act 2004.

The two were arrested at Nadapal in Kaitese area in Lodwar on 22nd April after KRA officers intercepted their lorry while carrying 150 bags of sugar branded Mayuge each weighing 50kg each and 400 crates of beer branded Senator Lager of 500ml.

The bags of sugar had been imported without import document and the bottles of Senator beer had been imported without the requisite licence or without being registered by the KRA Customs.

The two traders pleaded not guilty to the offences and were released on bond of Sh800,000 or alternative bail of Sh200,000.

The case will continue on 6th June 2021.

Sugar and beer are restricted goods whose imports into the Country is regulated by relevant Government agencies, which require importers to obtain licences before importation.

According to the Authority, importers avoid obtaining relevant documents in order to evade payment of taxes.

"KRA is committed to ensuring that trade operations are only carried out by traders who abide by the laid down legislations and tax policies," KRA said in the statement.