Africa: Media Application to Attend CAF Executive Committee Press Conference

13 May 2021
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

On Saturday, 15 May 2021, CAF will hold the Executive Committee meeting in Kigali, Rwanda.

Following the meeting, CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe will brief the media on the outcomes of the meeting.

Media will only attend virtually.

Media wishing to attend must apply with the link below

To register click here

Details:

Date: Saturday 15 May 2021,

Time: 11h30 CAT or as soon as the Executive Committee concludes.

Media will be able to submit their questions before and during the briefing.

CAF Communication

communications@cafonline.com

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAF

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Govt Releases South African Land Under Distribution Programme
Malawi President Proposes Switch from Growing Tobacco to Cannabis
Somalia Rejects AU Envoy Because of Ties with Kenya
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.