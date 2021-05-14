Africa: Media Application to Attend CAF Executive Committee Press Conference

On Saturday, 15 May 2021, CAF will hold the Executive Committee meeting in Kigali, Rwanda.

Following the meeting, CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe will brief the media on the outcomes of the meeting.

Media will only attend virtually.

Media wishing to attend must apply with the link below

To register click here

Details:

Date: Saturday 15 May 2021,

Time: 11h30 CAT or as soon as the Executive Committee concludes.

Media will be able to submit their questions before and during the briefing.

CAF Communication

communications@cafonline.com