Tanzania: Peace Prevails As Muslims Celebrate Eid-El-Fitr

MUSLIMS in the country today join their fellows around the world in celebrating Eid-el-Fitr which marks the end of Ramadan- a holy month of worship, thorough study of the Quran, prayer, and fasting.

The Mufti of Tanzania, Sheikh Abubakar Zuberi confirmed this on Wednesday evening during local news broadcast when he announced that Muslims have to complete the 30 days of Ramadhan as the moon has not been sighted.

Meanwhile, the National Muslim Council of Tanzania (Bakwata) Secretary General, Mr Nuhu Mruma last week issued a statement that National Eid prayers will be held today at Mnazi Mmoja grounds in Dar es Salaam at 7.30 a.m.

According to the statement Eid El- Fitr Baraza will be held at Karimjee Grounds from 2 p.m.

"The guest of honour is expected to be President Samia Suluhu Hassan (pictured). On behalf of Bakwata and Mufti of Tanzania Sheikh Abubakar Zubeir, we wish all Muslims a happy holiday and request people to celebrate in happiness and peace," said the Secretary General.

For the past 30 days Muslims marked the Holy month of Ramadhan by abstaining from eating and drinking during day time, while reinforcing prayers and offerings to the poor.

Eid-el-Fitr is also known as a festival of charity and gratitude that brings deep spiritual awakening for its followers.

One of the five pillars of Islam is zakat that means charity and on this day, followers believe in giving money, food, clothes and other items of necessity to the poor. In fact, many Muslims give Zakat before offering Eid prayers.

Throughout history, children also have been receiving Eid offerings from elders, which can be in the form of money or a gift.

The day signifies the value of togetherness, harmony and celebration of life. After a month of fasting, Eid al-Fitr also brings some hearty feast for its followers.

It's not official but most Muslims are hosting the celebrations by preparing special dishes such as spice rice famously known as 'pilau', Biryani and many others.