Tanzania: TFF Cherishes Good Relation With Govt

THE Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) said it cherishes good relationship the federation has with government, aimed at scaling up the game of football in the country.

The sentiments were made on Wednesday night by the federation's President Wallace Karia, who insisted that government was their key stakeholders when it comes to promoting football.

"We do cooperate well with government in many things and as you know, most of the football venues are owned by them as such, the bond which exist between us is strong. "Again, when it comes to health and security issues in sports, we sit together with the government to see how best we can achieve that for the benefit of everyone," Karia said.

Reminiscing on the current administration of TFF under his guidance, Karia pointed out that a lot of success stories have been achieved in promoting football.

"To a large extent, we have managed to come up with new things which previously never existed plus making sure that all of our activities are run in a transparent manner. "For example, the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) is now bringing together more than 100 teams across the country thereby widening the gap of the competing teams," Karia noted.

He also pointed out that the Mainland Premier League is one of the best leagues on the continent occupying eighth place, a thing he described as a clear indication that the incumbent administration is doing a good job.

Moreover, the TFF boss narrated that national teams at different levels are now competing in most of continental events, thereby exposing players to the rest of the world.

"When the current administration took over the leadership, there were financial restrictions imposed by FIFA, which prevented us from getting economic assistance as such, we worked hard to restore good image of the federation. "The operation and development funds we get from FIFA have been fundamental in propelling smooth implementation of various projects we undertake for the purpose of football enhancement," he said.