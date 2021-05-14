Tanzania: Mwinyi Lures British Investors

ZANZIBAR President Dr Hussein Mwinyi has invited British investors to explore and exploit immense investment opportunities in the Spice Islands.

President Mwinyi reaffirmed his administration's resolve to transform Zanzibar into East Africa's commercial hub through exploitation of the blue economy, which incorporates tourism, fishing and exploration of oil and gas.

In his conversations with visiting UK's Minister for Africa James Duddridge, Dr Mwinyi said the government is working hard to balance the social and economic development between Unguja and Pemba islands.

President Mwinyi further assured the visiting minister that the government is firmly committed in promoting and sustaining peace and tranquility in the Indian Ocean's semiautonomous archipelago.

"The government's top priority is to see prosperous Zanzibar in which peace, tranquility and solidarity thrive," said the president, reiterating his keenness to work closely with the opposition under the government of national unity for speedy social and economic development of Zanzibar.

On Covid-19, which remains a serious global challenge, President Mwinyi briefed his visitor on the union government's efforts, including establishment of an expert committee, against the deadly infections in the country.

He said Zanzibar whose economy relies mostly on tourism has suffered economically due to the disease outbreak, which has reduced the number of tourist arrivals in the islands.

President Mwinyi asked UK, one the islands' close development partners, to support Zanzibar in establishment of special systems in the key social development sectors, especially health and education.

Responding, Minister Duddridge assured that UK will continue supporting African countries, including Zanzibar, adding that the European nation has set aside special budget for Africa.

Elaborating, Mr Duddridge appreciated the cordial relation that exists between his country and Tanzania, including Zanzibar, promising to sustain the relationship. He assured his host that UK will support Zanzibar in its development strides.

Equally, he commended President Mwinyi's efforts to administer the country and unite all islanders irrespective of their political inclinations, and predicted bright future for Zanzibaris under the current peace, unity and solidarity among wananchi.