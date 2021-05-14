Tanzania: High Court Grants Bail to Kigoma Tanesco Official

THE High Court, District Registry of Kigoma has released on bail the Supply and Transportation Officer with Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco), Magaso Enock Wajama, who is facing three economic charges, including occasioning loss to his employer.

Judge Athmani Matuma granted the application for bail presented by Wajama, the applicant as the prosecution did not raise any objection.

"I hereby allow the application as the circumstances of the offence under which the applicant stands charged is bailable and this court is vested with jurisdiction to determine this application and that the respondent does not have any objection for the applicant to be released on bail pending trial," he ruled.

The judge released the applicant on bail on conditions that he should deposit in Court cash money amounting to 18.8m/- or a title deed of an immovable property of an equivalent value and if the title deed is not available, then any other such proof of the existence of the property to the satisfaction of the Court.

For clarity, the judge directed that the cash be deposited and that if it is the title deed then the document does not need to be the property of the accused in person.

"The document may belong to any other person who volunteers to be deposited for and on behalf of the applicant and who shall also appear in Court to undertake on record the risks of putting his/her properties as a bond to the applicant," he said.

Furthermore, the judge ordered the applicant to have two reliable sureties who shall each sign a bond of 9.4m/- with each surety adducing an introduction letter from the local leaders of his place of residence.

If he or she is employed then an introduction letter from his employer must be produced.

In addition, he said, the applicant should surrender to the police station his passport or any other travelling documents if any and that the applicant should not travel abroad without a prior written consent of the Resident Magistrate In Charge of the resident Magistrate's Court of Kigoma.

The applicant faces trial in the District Court of Kigoma in Kigoma Region for an economic offence bearing three counts of stealing , occasioning loss to a specified authority and use of document intended to mislead the principal.

He is alleged to have stolen the properties of his employer, TANESCO 11Kv 3phase 50kva Transformer and11Kv 3phase 50kva Transformer, both valued at 37.72 m/- and occasioning loss to TANESCO of the said amount.

The three offences have been preferred under section 258 and 270 of the Penal Code, paragraph 10(1) of the first schedule to and Section 57(1) and 60(2) of the Economic and Organised Crime Control Act and section 22 of the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Act, respectively.