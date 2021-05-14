Tanzania: Simba Step Up Gear for Chiefs

SIMBA have stepped up gear ahead of their crucial CAF Champions League quarterfinals first leg battle against South Africans giants Kaizer Chiefs tomorrow.

Simba have started dreaming their CAF Champions League success will go beyond the quarter-finals.

The first leg of last eight comes tomorrow at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, while the return leg will be played at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salam a week later.

The Msimbazi Reds have set their target of reaching the semifinals stage for the second time in the history of the club.

Simba achieved the semifinal feat of the continental top tier club championship way back in 1974 and the possibilities are clear that they are on song to hit the mark yet again.

In fact, Simba are appearing in their third quarterfinal having been in the last eight in 2003 and 2018- 19.

When the Msimbazi giants qualified for the group stage of the competition, the team set a target of reaching at least the semi-finals after being drawn in Group A alongside African champions Al Ahly, As Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Al Merrikh of Sudan.

Simba went ahead to surprise many after they topped the group on 13 points to qualify for the quarter- finals and are now pitted against Kaizer Chiefs.

Ahead of the first leg clash, Simba's Assistant Coach Selemani Matola has expressed his satisfaction with player's response to training as they keep acclimatizing with South African chilly weather condition.

Matola believes that the clash against Kaizer Chief will be tough but they are determined to return home with good results.

Commenting shortly after the training session at Discovery Soccer Park grounds yesterday, Matola expressed his satisfaction on players' form but also acknowledged that their quarterfinalist opponent are tough.

"We began training this Tuesday as part of our preparations for Saturday's encounter; I'm happy to see all the players in their best form."

"It's not an easy match, considering that we are going to play away. When you have an away game, you always have to respect your host. Kaizer Chief is a good team; the players are speedy so in our Saturday's game, we will work on how to reduce their speed and secure a win or draw."

He also addressed the weather, noting that it is too cold in the city. Thus it has given them a challenge.

"We have practiced well; the challenge has been the weather as it is cold but our players have already adapted the weather," he said.

To make sure the players perform well, he told the press during the training session that they have been training during game hours to make sure all players adjust with the city's atmosphere.

"We have been training during the match hour to get the players used to the weather. I'm glad the morale of the players is high and our boys are ready for Saturday's game," he said.

Versitile player Erasto Nyoni was one among the 24 men who traveled to Johannesburg and had the chance to issue his comment regarding their tomorrow's encounter.

He noted that it will be a tough encounter but they are determined to make sure they return home with a win. Nyoni also acknowledged that South Africa's weather is cold but it will not stop them from fighting to get good results against Kaizer.

He added that all the players are in good condition and their morale is high. Thus they will fight to ensure that they leave with a victory tomorrow.

"Either way we will make sure we fight to get good results, it is very cold but it will not be an obstacle for us to find a victory in that game," said Nyoni.

Recently, the Simba CEO Barbara Gonzalez issued a statement that the club is looking forward to increasing players and technical bench bonuses to boost the team's performance in the quarterfinal stage.

She noted that they will have a meeting with the players before the kickoff day to make sure all players are aware of the benefits they will get before they go to the pitch.

"Things are going well; we are well prepared for Saturday's match. The training has been well; we have been training since the first day where we camped at Discovery Soccer Park here in Johannesburg.

"The morale of our players is high; we as the management have put plans to motivate our players through the bonus so that when they get to the match they become aware of what they are looking for in the Saturday's encounter," she said.