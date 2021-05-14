East Africa: EAC Kiswahili Commission to Remain Intact

MINISTERS for Finance from East African Community (EAC) have resolved to have in place the Kiswahili Commission.

The ministers agreed not to get rid of the Commission as they found that the language is vital for the Community.

The decision was based on Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda insistency against proposal of an advisor to dissolve it and put it under the Information, Technology, Culture and Sports Department in the Community.

The proposal was based on cost reduction move for the Community. The Head of Tanzania's delegation, Mr Mwigulu Nchemba said dissolving it would be against basic objectives of binding the EAC together.

However, he opted for some changes in the Zanzibar-based Commission instead of dissolving it so as to serve the six states better.

"We should not take Kiswahili issue as a language taught in school, but as a unifying tool for the East Africans," said the Finance and Planning Minister.

Taking turn, the ministers advised for the reduction in the number of members of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) from nine to five, especially in every partner state in order to reduce operation costs.

Equally, in the meeting, partner states shared directives and themes of the 2021/2022 budgets, where they received and discussed reports from revenue authorities and held initial dialogue in regards with the partner states' budgets.

Earlier on Chairman of the Meeting, Kenyan Finance Minister, Mr Ukur Kanacho offered a condolence message to Tanzanian delegation for passing on of the late President John Magufuli.

The meeting endorsed the 2021/2022 budget theme 'Economic Recovery Through Industrialization and Inclusive Growth'.

Tanzanian delegation included the Zanzibar Minister of State, President's Office, Investment, Economy and Employment, Mr Mudrick Soraga and Bank of Tanzania's Governor, Professor Florens Luoga.