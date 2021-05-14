Tanzania: Govt - We're Keen On Protecting Local Jobs

AMID the implementation of President Samia Suluhu Hassan directives on fast tracking issuing of working permits and addressing bureaucracy related setbacks, the government has assured Tanzanians that it is keen on protecting local jobs while addressing challenges from the growing technology.

Recently, President Samia ordered the relevant authority to address issues related to bureaucracy and delays of issuing working permit to foreign expatriates.

At the same time, the Head of State reminded the officials to always protect national interests, while processing and granting the permits.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Labour, Youths and Employment Patrobas Katambi said in order to protect local employment, the government has been effectively using labour Acts, rules and regulations.

"The technology has come with positive and negative sides, it depends on how you are using it... we are making better use of it to bring development to our country's people," Mr Katambi further said.

Equally, he clarified that the government is working on President Samia Suluhu Hassan's directives on ending bureaucracy in issuance of work permits in a bid to attract more business and investments into the country, adding: "However, national interests are given first priority in every move."

In his analysis, he noted that it is an un-denied fact that advancement of science and technology that introduced use of social media brought a greater transformation in national development.

Similarly, the transformation has come together with challenges that need immediate intervention from government and stakeholders for smooth coordination of the employment and labor sector.

This comes amid transformations which are being undertaken by most companies and organizations embracing initiatives to adopt changes in science technologies such as Zoom application.

Zoom technology has seen an the increase in a number of users applying it in workplaces, meetings and communications that are held virtually, and bringing together participants from different parts of the world at once.

With zoom, it is now not necessary for companies to hold boardroom meetings as the same can be done and attended by people from remote areas.

The growth of technology has, among other things, resulted in reduction in manpower and cut expenditure cost in some of the companies.

On the other side, there has been a concern that the technology could be a reason for some companies to violate laws of the land by employing officials contrary to the labour law that requires them to acquire a working permit from relevant authorities.

Commenting on the use of social media on holding virtual meetings at work place, the Executive Secretary of Association of Tanzania Employers (ATE) DrAggreyMlimuka was of the view that the new technology is playing a crucial role in simplifying work.

He urges that there is no need for the country to be afraid of technological advancement; instead, it should embrace the transformation that comes along.

"We should embrace technology, and this will help the country move forward, however, this is among the issues that will be discussed during our meeting to be convened in Dodoma soon," he said.

DrMlimuka maintained that the use of social media at work shouldn't be considered as the tool against local employment, but a challenge that the country should make better use of.

"We are surviving in a globalized world where technology is highly used to make things happen, and Tanzania isn't an isolated country, this advancement should be embraced for greater achievement," explained DrMlimuka.

On his part, the President of the Trade Union Congress of Tanzania (TUCTA) Mr TumainiNyamhokya noted that to a large extent; social media has a positive impact on the increasing performance in private and public institutions.

Like ATE, the TUCTA boss said they would discuss the challenges brought by technological advancement and look at possible solutions to that.

"This is a very new phenomenon that needs to be addressed, we are taking this as a challenge and it will be discussed in our meetings going forward," he said, adding that the government will fully be involved for efficiency.

The government in its part has allayed fears that it is doing everything possible to protect employment and local content despite technological transformations.