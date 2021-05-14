Zimbabwe: MPs Quiz Minister Over Rampant Gun Crime, Policy Flaws

14 May 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

Parliaments Wednesday took a government minister to task over what has become the rampant abuse of firearms in cases that have often resulted in some killings countrywide.

During parliament's question and answer session Wednesday, legislators expressed concern over killings involving gunfire among both ordinary citizens and security agents.

Zanu PF Mhondoro-Ngezi MP, Freddy Kapuya questioned Home Affairs Deputy Minister Ruth Maboyi-Mavhungu on government's policy on the issuing of firearms to civilians.

In response, Maboyi-Mavhungu said for one to own a firearm, they should be in possession of a licence.

Kapuya expressed concern over continued use of guns citing cases in which dealers and armed robbers often use the lethal weapons to kill innocent citizens.

"Is there due diligence by government in the issuance of firearms?" said Kapuya.

The deputy minister admitted most of the firearms used for crimes were not registered and were being possessed illegally.

Norton MP, Temba Mliswa challenged the minister saying the vetting system by the ministry was disorganised.

"Your vetting system is not in order. What is your ministry doing about firearms that are all over?"

In her response, Maboyi-Mavhungu said government was also worried about the situation.

"We are worried too about the illegal firearms. We arrest culprits. We have had problems with the police because we have not managed to arrest those with illegal firearms most of which are coming through our porous borders," she said.

Zanu PF Chegutu West MP Dexter Nduna said parliament had requested for a firearm registry.

"We requested that there be a computerised firearms registry. Where are we now?" he said.

The deputy minister said the production of a registry has been hampered by shortage of resources.

Some MPs also fingered members of army and police for fuelling murders through firearms often to settle domestic scores with partners and other relatives.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Govt Releases South African Land Under Distribution Programme
Malawi President Proposes Switch from Growing Tobacco to Cannabis
Somalia Rejects AU Envoy Because of Ties with Kenya
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.