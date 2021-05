President Abdel Fattah El Sisi recived a phone call on Thursday 13/5/2021 from Governor of Tabuk Province Fahd bin Sultan Al Saud who greeted him on the occasion of Eidul Fitr.

During the call, the prince wished Egypt and its people more progress and prosperity.

President Sisi thanked the prince's gesture, expressing hope that Saudi Arabia will enjoy goodness, progress and prosperity, said presidential spokesman Bassam Radi.