Kenya: Suspect in Killing of Jennifer Wambua 'Fit to Stand Trial'

The prime suspect in the murder of former National Lands Commission official Jennifer Wambua has been found mentally fit to stand trial.

Peter Njenga alias ole Sankale will be charged with the homicide if the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) approves the charges placed before him. The suspect also faces charges on other crimes, including multiple rapes and violent robberies.

Njenga, who has been in custody since being arrested on April 15, appeared virtually on Wednesday before the Kiambu High Court. During the appearance, the police asked for more time to prepare charge sheets, and as they await the report on Njenga's mental state from Mathari Hospital. He is set is set to take a plea on Monday.

Two other suspects in the case - Mr Benjamin Saitoti, a boda boda rider, and Mr David Sempuan, a herder -- have been set free and placed in witness protection. They are state witnesses against Mr Njenga.

With DNA evidence on the rape of Ms Wambua the day she died, there is little wiggle room for the suspect.

The court was also told that Njenga has four pending cases of robbery with violence and theft. The Nation understands that the DCI wants him to take plea for fresh charges as more victims have come out to say that he has either raped or stolen from them in the past.

An identification parade carried out on Monday in Ngong saw him positively identified, prompting the DCI to ask the DPP to approve the new charges.