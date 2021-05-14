Uganda: Fufa Among the Biggest Earners From FIFA Basket

Only South Sudan (US$4.885m) and Djibouti ($4.617m) received more money than the local body, Fufa, from the world body, Fifa, last year. The body has 211 members

According to a financial report released last month, Uganda received $3.375m (Shs12.1b) from the Fifa Forward and a further $1m (Shs3.7b) from the Covid-19 relief grants to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on football in the country.

In all, Ugandan football reaped nearly Shs15b from the Fifa Forward grants and Covid-19 relief funds for the 2019/20 cycle.

However, in the report, the world body, Fifa, confirmed that they released 78 and 67 percent of the entitlements.

Why Uganda?

One important point why Uganda gets more than say Germany or England or Egypt is because the Pearl of Africa is eligible for the travel and equipment solidarity fund.

According to the Forward 2.0 guidelines, the fund is only available to associations "that need most assistance".

To qualify under this, then your revenue collection should be below $4m annually (Shs14.8b).

Needy federations

Another $500,000, part of the Fifa Solidarity funds, is meant to aid needy federations, Fufa inclusive.

"The aim of this funding category is to cover the costs of national team travel and football equipment for those member associations that are identified as being in need; those member associations are entitled to receive up to $200,000 per year for travel and accommodation, and up to $200,000 for equipment," Fifa explains.

For instance, in the case of Rwanda and South Sudan, they have also spent some of their Fifa Forward Funds on stadium infrastructure.

The federation will present their financial report at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) this August in Mbale.

Projects being done

Of the Shs12.1b, $875,000 (Shs3.2b) was meant for development projects. Fifa currently funds several projects in the country.

Top of that list is the construction of the Fufa training centre at Kadiba in Kampala. The cost for this is estimated at $4.4m upon completion.

The project was launched in 2018 and was expected to be completed this year. The Fifa statements did not break down the allocations.

Operational Costs

A portion of the funds, $1.5m (Shs5.4b) from the Forward Fund, was provided to cater for Fufa's operational and running costs.

The money is part of an investment of $6m (Shs22b) spread over the 2019-2022 cycle. It is allocated to cover expenses. This tied expenditure is listed as costs for administration, national teams, running domestic competitions and permanent administrative and technical staff.

An extra Shs1.85b from the same kitty was used to cushion football from the early effects of the coronavirus pandemic last year.

Accountability

"Fufa wishes to announce receipt of US$500,000, being the first part of Solidarity Grant earlier applied for and approved by Fifa," Fufa chief executive officer Edgar Watson confirmed in August last year.

That money went to clubs across all the divisions in local football. Fifa later added a second package of $1m (Shs3.7b) as part of the Covid-19 relief grants.

Half of it was dedicated to protecting women's football and ensuring its healthy resumption. Fufa announced receipt of this package in October last year.

During distribution of Shs735m ($200,000) went to the Women's Super League, Elite, Regional leagues and the five Beach Soccer clubs.

Each club got Shs40m, 15m, 3m and 5m in the aforementioned order. The rest, Fufa stated, was directed towards developing the women's game.

Video games

Despite the ravaging effects of Covid-19, Fifa reported a $267m in revenues. Nearly all football events were grounded but the video game innovation came in handy contributing $159m for Fifa through the sale of licensing rights. Marketing rights brought in $74m.

Fufa budget estimate for 2019/2020

INCOME ESTIMATES:

FIFA Forward Programme (1.0): 1,974,229,000

FIFA Forward Programme (2.0): 8,170,000,000

FIFA Solidarity Grant: 760,000,000

CAF Grants: 3,420,000,000

Gate Takings: 900,000,000

Government Funds: 10,000,000,000

Sponsorships: 6,581,000,000

Local Income: 658,000,000

TOTAL: 32,463,229,200

EXPENDITURE ESTIMATES

National Teams: 11,934,955,264

Marketing and Communication: 2,964,395,378

Football Development: 2,384,000,000

Competitions: 2,161,000,000

Infrastructure: 5,744,680,000

Administration: 4,660,000,000

Membership: 929,000,000

Governance: 971,280,000

TOTAL EXPENDITURE:

32,449,310,642