Rwanda: Muslims in Kigali Brave Morning Rain to Attend Eid Al-Fitr Prayers

Muslims in Kigali braved a morning downpour as they made their way to various places where they gathered to mark Eid al-Fitr on Thursday, May 13.

Eid al-Fitr - which means 'festival of the breaking of the fast - is celebrated at the end of Ramadan, a month when many adult Muslims fast.

For this edition of Eid, Muslims were allowed to congregate in some few selected places, unlike last year where they entirely celebrated the holiday from their homes due to a nation-wide lockdown that was being implemented.

In Kigali, places of worship like the Onatracom and Gadaffi Mosques were some of the places that were allowed to host prayers on the day.

The main event to mark the holiday was convened at the Kigali Stadium in Nyamirambo where hundreds of Muslims turned up for prayers that were led by Sheikh Salim Hitimana, the Mufti of Rwanda.

Speaking to media during an interview, Hitimana appreciated the significance of being able to host gatherings for the Eid celebration, amid the Covid-19 times.

"We thank God who has enabled us to gather for these prayers as we used to do before the pandemic. It is not by our making, but it is God who has enabled us. We also thank the government that has given us green light to host congregations," he said.

He urged Muslims and the general Rwandan community to continue respecting Covid-19 preventive measures so that the pandemic will be defeated.

Muslims in Rwanda, like many of their counterparts around the world, began the fasting month of Ramadan on April 13 and concluded it on Thursday, May 13.

Besides the prayers made during the fasting period, Muslims are also encouraged to take part in acts of charity during it, and after it.