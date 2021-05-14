Africa: CAF Executive Committee Meeting At Kigali

13 May 2021
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The CAF Executive Committee (EXCO) will meet in Kigali, Rwanda this Saturday, 15 May 2021, chaired by CAF President, Dr. Patrice Motsepe.

FIFA President, Gianni Infantino will be among the distinguished guests.

The main items on the Executive Committee Agenda relate to the implementation of the Pan-African Schools Football Championship, the CAF/FIFA Refereeing Agreement and the FIFA-CAF USD 1 billion Infrastructure Development project. Amongst some of the matters under discussions will be the 2022-2024 competitions calendar and the challenges relating to the pre-match Covid19 testing.

Prior to the EXCO meeting, the President will hold several meetings including with the six CAF Zonal Unions Presidents (COSAFA, CECAFA, UNAF, UNIFFAC, WAFU A, WAFU B)

Note to Media:

In respect of local Covid19 restrictions, no media will be allowed to attend the press conference on site.

An online media briefing will take place after the Executive Committee with access granted on invitation-only basis.

All decisions taken by the CAF EXCO will be communicated via a media release following the conclusion of the meeting.

CAF Communication Department:

Email: Communications@cafonline.com

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAF

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Govt Releases South African Land Under Distribution Programme
Malawi President Proposes Switch from Growing Tobacco to Cannabis
Somalia Rejects AU Envoy Because of Ties with Kenya
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.