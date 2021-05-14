Egypt Reports 1,193 New Coronavirus Cases, 59 Fatalities

13 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Health Ministry said late Thursday 13/5/2021 night that 1,193 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak in the country began to 242,120.

In a statement, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said 59 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 14,150.

As many as 456 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 179,261 so far, the spokesman said.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Malawi President Proposes Switch from Growing Tobacco to Cannabis
Govt Releases South African Land Under Distribution Programme
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Somalia Rejects AU Envoy Because of Ties with Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.