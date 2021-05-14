Egypt Reports 1,193 New Coronavirus Cases, 59 Fatalities

The Health Ministry said late Thursday 13/5/2021 night that 1,193 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak in the country began to 242,120.

In a statement, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said 59 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 14,150.

As many as 456 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 179,261 so far, the spokesman said.