Liberia: Man Dies From Electrocution At Guest House in Ganta

Ganta, Nimba County — An accident at the Sam Kollie Guest House in Ganta, Nimba County on Monday evening reportedly left a 26-year-old man dead and caused police to ask guests to leave.

Morris Duapah, a father of three and employee of the Guest House, died from electrocution as a result of the incident that occurred around 10:00 pm.

Police said Duapah had gone to prepare hot water for customers on his return from the kitchen he stepped on a wire, causing him to be electrocuted.

No one else was injured.

Police in Ganta responded to the incident. In order for emergency responders to safely access the hotel, police asked guests to leave for a day.

Duapah's death remains under investigation and additional details on the incident have yet been given.

His death brings to two the number of people who have died from electrocution in the last two months in Nimba.

It can be recalled, 28-year-old Abraham Kollie, a former employee of Jungle Energy Power (JEP), died instantly in Yekepa while working on an old electrical pole being used by Arcelor Mittal.

The two deaths have angered locals, with many blaming JEP, the company subcontracted to provide electricity to the county, for the lack of adequate awareness to educate customers in the usage of the current.

But JEP's communication director, Bob Marshall Dolo, rebuffed the allegations and said there have been adequate awareness on the usage of the current.