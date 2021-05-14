Liberia: 'We Are Talk-and-Do' - First Lady

13 May 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Press Release

Monrovia — The West Point Township's Sports Pitch was a scene of attraction on Thursday, May 13, 2021 as hundreds of fishmongers shouted for joy over First Lady Clar Marie Weah'sdemonstration of yet another evidence of being a woman of her word.

Mrs. Weah, who was serving as chief launcher of the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority's Net Exchange Program, surprised the fishmongers when she presented a land deed giving them ownership to a plot of land secured for the construction of a modern workstation in fulfilment of her promise.

"Today, I am happy to announce that an appropriate piece of land was found through the Liberia Land Authority in the Popo Beach area to be used by you, my esteemed fishmongers, to enable the preservation of your products and further increase supplies on the domestic market," Mrs. Weah asserted.

Handing over the land deed which was neatly fitted in a photo-frame to the fishmongers' leader, the First Lady said: "I further announce that the land has been surveyed, deed issued and construction will begin shortly."

Mrs. Weah's declaration sparked unending jubilation among the women who were now certain that the challenges of not having a conducive place to shelter from the sun and rain as well as process their fish easily will soon be resolved.

The construction project, which was delayed due to the covid19 pandemic, is in fulfilment of the First Lady's promise to the fishmongers in February last year while visiting them in the Popo-Beach Community to identify with them and inquire about their challenges.

The move is part of her women empowerment initiatives under the She's You Movement - which is Mrs. Weah's flagship program aimed at improving the lives of women and girls through advocacy and empowerment for a better and prosperous Liberia.

