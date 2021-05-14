Zimbabwe: Barcelos Invests Us$225k to Set Up More Outlets in Zim

14 May 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Bulawayo Bureau

RESTAURANT operator, Barcelos, has invested more than US$200 000 in an expansion drive aimed at opening up three more branches in Zimbabwe.

The South African-owned entity says its investments are driven by the growing confidence in Zimbabwe as a business destination.

The company plans to open new branches in the resort city Victoria Falls, Msasa and 7 Miles in Harare.

Barcelos opened its first branch in Bulawayo in August 2018 and since then it has established over 10 outlets countrywide in places that include Harare and Mhondoro.

Company director, Mr Benson Muneri, told Business Chronicle that the opening up of additional outlets would create more employment for locals.

"We are busy with the establishment of three new stores namely Msasa Harare, 7 Miles Harare and Victoria Falls branches and each outlet will employ 15 locals," he said.

"The cost of setting up each outlet is US$75 000.

"The Msasa Harare branch will be opened next week while the 7 Miles Harare and Victoria Falls branches will be opened in June and July respectively," said Mr Muneri.

He said the fast-food chain organisation has devised means to stay afloat amid the Covid-19 pandemic, which has seen restaurants operating at half capacity due to the induced lockdowns.

"We have had to adapt to the new normal just like every other versatile brand as music was hard in the beginning and we are now normalizing," said Mr Muneri.

"We also support the arts sector as we proudly support anything local and home-grown the same way we pride ourselves with the massive local support we are receiving."

He said they were also at an advanced stage towards opening up new stores in Botswana and Namibia. Barcelos is headquartered in South Africa and has over 80 outlets in that country.

It also has a footprint in Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Botswana, Namibia, Turkey Egypt, Pakistan, India, Maldives, Mauritius, Sudan, Canada, Jordan, Mozambique and Iran.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Govt Releases South African Land Under Distribution Programme
Malawi President Proposes Switch from Growing Tobacco to Cannabis
Somalia Rejects AU Envoy Because of Ties with Kenya
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.