Zimbabwe: Hornets Dominate Buz Appointments

HARARE City Hornets have dominated the national team coaches' slots announced by Basketball Union of Zimbabwe.

The club's women's team coach, Pondai Chitauro, will take over as the substantive national team coach.

Kelvin Ben has been named as the senior men national team coach.

BUZ have rewarded coaches who have been doing well, on the local scene, where Ben has been the best performing local gaffer, in the past few years.

He led his club to the Harare Basketball Association league honours and the national championship.

Pondai has dominated the women section, for the past four seasons.

Harare City Hornets chairperson, Sunny Mbofana, said this is all because of the hard work they have been putting in.

"The brand will always speak for itself. The game is back and Hornets family will always hit the biggest."

Meanwhile Tawanda Chitsinde has been appointed as the Under-23 men's national team coach, with Sam Mutsvangwa taking charge of the women's side.

Tawanda Nemutambwe and Clement Kufeketa will lead the Under-18s.