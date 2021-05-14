Zimbabwe: Triplets to Finally Get Birth Certificates

Parents of three-months-old triplets who visited Herald House on Wednesday seeking assistance to fend for the growing family and obtain birth records are happy with the support they are getting from well-wishers.

They are set to go to hospital today to collect the birth records.

Jerry Kwereka (41) and his wife Olivia Pandiwa (30) said they were struggling to acquire birth certificates for their triplets -- all boys-- after staff at Edith Opperman Maternity Hospital in Mbare, Harare withheld birth records when they failed to pay a US$15 bill.

After delivering the triplets named Jimmy, Jayden and Jerry, the wife said she was detained for four days only to be released without the birth records.

The couple, which has three other children, is not employed and relies on menial jobs.

The other children are not going to school due to economic challenges.

"Tomorrow morning (today) we will be knocking at the hospital doors for the birth records so that we can get birth certificates for our children. Donations have started coming in since morning when your newspapers got onto the streets and we are going to use some of the money to pay the hospital bills.

"We are thankful to those who are assisting us because they are saving lives. I am sure when we get food, my wife will sleep properly for the first time because for the past three months, the babies were crying like hell due to hunger. They need more milk and the mother has to be fed," said Mr Kwereka.

The babies were delivered normally, although the couple says it was caught unawares by the triplets when they had budgeted for one child.

They now have six children, three boys and three girls.

Those wishing to assist the couple can contact Mr Kwereka on 0787423876 or his wife Olivia on 0771615610.