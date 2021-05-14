South Africa: Parliament Wishes All Muslims Eid Mubarak

document

The Presiding Officers of Parliament, Speaker of the National Assembly Ms Thandi Modise and Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces Mr Amos Masondo, on behalf of Parliament, wish all Muslims in South Africa Eid Mubarak.

The celebration concludes the holy month of Ramadan, a period of prayer, fasting and sacrifice.

"May today's celebrations bring unlimited joy and happiness. May the lessons of strength and endurance, and the Islamic values of gratitude, reaching out and showing compassion to the poor and vulnerable, transcend to all South Africans as they are acts of humanity worth emulation.

Parliament extends good wishes to all Muslims in South Africa as they celebrate Eid Mubarak.