South Africa: Parliament Wishes All Muslims Eid Mubarak

13 May 2021
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
document

The Presiding Officers of Parliament, Speaker of the National Assembly Ms Thandi Modise and Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces Mr Amos Masondo, on behalf of Parliament, wish all Muslims in South Africa Eid Mubarak.

The celebration concludes the holy month of Ramadan, a period of prayer, fasting and sacrifice.

"May today's celebrations bring unlimited joy and happiness. May the lessons of strength and endurance, and the Islamic values of gratitude, reaching out and showing compassion to the poor and vulnerable, transcend to all South Africans as they are acts of humanity worth emulation.

Parliament extends good wishes to all Muslims in South Africa as they celebrate Eid Mubarak.

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Parliament of South Africa

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Govt Releases South African Land Under Distribution Programme
Malawi President Proposes Switch from Growing Tobacco to Cannabis
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Somalia Rejects AU Envoy Because of Ties with Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.