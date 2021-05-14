South Africa: Cannabis Master Plan to Be Presented to Nedlac

14 May 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development (DALRRD) is on the verge of presenting a Cannabis Master Plan to the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac).

DALRRD Minister Thoko Didiza says as the legalisation and the commercialisation of cannabis remains at the forefront of public debate and on top of the agenda for policymakers globally, the plan will be presented to the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) by the end of May 2021.

The Minister said this when she tabled the department's budget vote in Parliament on Thursday.

She said this was one of several masterplans that the department will finalise as part of setting targets and implementing interventions to increase production in the sector.

"An inter-departmental team comprising representatives from various departments was established to guide the development of the National Cannabis Master Plan with [the department] as the convener.

"The Cannabis Master Plan is being presented to Nedlac before the end of May 2021. The department will, as of October 2021, begin issuing and monitoring permits for the production of hemp in South Africa," she said.

Interventions to bolster production

Didiza said in order to increase local production in the sector, a combination of interventions as well as different support systems will need to be implemented to realise this vision.

These includes:

  • Increasing land under production. This will mean cultivating land that has been given to individuals and communities through our land reform program and those in communal areas.
  • Strengthening the extension and advisory services by employing capable individual Officers;
  • Collaborating with the private sector and individuals who are willing to be mentors as well as able to give agreements to those who produce;
  • Strengthening government's agri-financial services to support production;
  • Improving agricultural Research. The Agricultural Research Council will utilise the Parliamentary Grant to focus on the development of scientific solutions, inclusive of the development of new technologies and crop varieties, enhancing the quantity and quality of agricultural produce, devising climate change adaptation and mitigation strategies, increasing sustainability, reducing consumer food prices.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Govt Releases South African Land Under Distribution Programme
Malawi President Proposes Switch from Growing Tobacco to Cannabis
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Somalia Rejects AU Envoy Because of Ties with Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.