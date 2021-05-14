Mauritius: Covid-19 Updates - Two New Cases Registered

press release

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has recorded two cases of COVID-19 during the night.

One case was detected following a Contact Tracing exercise and the other case in quarantine where the patient was tested negative on admission.

540 patients considered cured have returned home.

Latest figures on COVID-19 since 05 March 2021:

481 cases recorded following Contact Tracing and sampling in COVID-19 Testing Centers.

127 cases registered in quarantine (negative patients on admission).

37 cases recorded following targeted screening.

7 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Number of active cases at the local level is: 90.

Further details will be provided in a communiqué to be issued this afternoon.