Kenya: Magelo to Be Buried in Kajiado Tomorrow

14 May 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By John Ashihundu

Former AFC Leopards chairman Alex ole Magelo, 67, will be buried on Saturday at his home in Kipeto, Kajiado County.

However, most supporters of the club will not attend his burial due to the strict Covid-19 rules.

Only the former Nairobi County Government Speaker's extended family, friends and a few politicians will bid him goodbye. The majority of AFC Leopards fans will follow the proceedings online.

Magelo died last week at Nairobi Hospital after a short illness.

The funeral committee has specific limits on the number of people who may attend the funeral as well as length of the funeral service followed by a private family burial.

Traditionally people from the Luhya community in western Kenya, where the club enjoys a fanatical following, have relied on physical comfort like hugging and holding hands to help in their grief.

They also express their emotions through singing, passionate eulogies and supporting the bereaved. But stay-at-home orders, bans on large gatherings and fear of travel and exposure is blowing these traditions apart, no matter the cause of the death.

Magelo, who rose through the ranks from a committee member in the 80s to become an assistant treasurer and finally chairman of the club, was also a member of the Kenya Leather Development Council.

Maurice Amahwa, who headed "Leopards Rescue Team" to save Ingwe in 2019, said: "My team received a lot of support from Magelo. We shall miss him, and I hope we use this opportunity as AFC to support the club."

