Malawi: Former Beauty Queen Brings Boudoir By Doll Mabel Annual Fashion Show

14 May 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Harold Kapindu

Inspired by Victoria's Secrets Fashion Show, Boudoir by Doll Mabel annual fashion event is earmarked to bring a night of elegance, glam and fabulousness in Malawi.

Boudoir by Doll Mabel founder and former Malawi beauty queen, Mabel Khonje will be showcasing her products and other collections at this glamorous event.

"I grew up watching Victoria's Secrets Fashion Show. It's something I have always wanted in my life.

"My Boudoir Fashion Show is the first of it's kind ever in Malawi. I will be showcasing some of my pieces and other collections that I have," Khonje said in an interview.

Icing on the cake, will be performances by South Africa's award winning duo, Black Diamond and Malawi's Dr Namadingo.

"Music and fashion are inseparable. Therefore, I thought we should spice it up by bringing in some music. Since this is the first event of it's kind, we also figured bringing the current trending artists both on international and continental level," she explained.

Blaq Diamond is famous for the smash hit "Summer Yomuthi".

"People should expect to have a fabulous time. Come and support us. I hope Malawi will appreciate what am doing," she appealed.

Tickets are currently being sold at BICC, Acres, Puma Area 18 and Maula Filling Stations in Lilongwe and Chitawira Puma Filling Station in Blantyre.

The dress code is strictly black tie for gentlemen and evening red carpet gowns for ladies.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Govt Releases South African Land Under Distribution Programme
Malawi President Proposes Switch from Growing Tobacco to Cannabis
Somalia Rejects AU Envoy Because of Ties with Kenya
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.