Rwanda: CIMERWA Pays Tribute to Victims of the 1994 Genocide Against the Tutsi

13 May 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Michel Nkurunziza

CIMERWA PPC staff pay their respects to victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tusti.

Roland van Wijnen - CEO of Pretoria Portland Cement Group (PPC), Mokate Ramafoko - PPC International Managing Director and Albert Sigei - CIMERWA CEO paid a visit to the Kigali Genocide Memorial, on May 11, to honor the victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi buried at the memorial.

They laid wreaths on the graves of the 250 000 Tutsi victims that the memorial currently houses.

The CEOs also toured the genocide museum at the site to learn more about the genocide that took over a million lives.

"This is my third time in Rwanda, and every time I am here I am always amazed by the continuous and unrelenting progress. Rwanda's story is one of resilience that many countries can learn from. It is a small diamond," stated Roland Van Wijnen - PPC Group CEO

The visit was followed by a commemoration ceremony that was held at the CIMERWA plant in Bugarama in Rusizi district during which staff members paid homage to 68 victims including 58 staff members who were killed during 1994 genocide against the Tutsi.

CIMERWA supports the genocide survivors in the Bugarama community through various initiatives that include building and repairing houses for the survivors, providing them with school fees , cow and cowshed donations.

This year CIMERWA donated two cows and two cowsheds and refurbished two houses for the survivors.

Copyright © 2021 The New Times.

