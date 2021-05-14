Zimbabwe: Local Film Goto to Première Tonight

A local film that explores the dilemma faced by Christians on fulfilling their calling as they are distracted by societal issues will première today at Joina City Ster Kinekor.

Titled "Goto", the film features renowned actors Zolile Makeleni, Anthony Tongai, Kimberly Kunaka, Rutendo Karipfuwe, Peter Tanyanyiwa and Adoration Bizure.

Goto is a name given to a male goat and in this case, Bizure, who happens to be one of the main character, acts as Goto, and the film is based on the life of a priest who will be in a dilemma of fulfilling his Christian calling or to inherit the legacy of his late father who was a sangoma.

Bizure, both an actor and producer, said in an interview that all was set for the première which will be a red carpet affair for a limited number.

"The show will start at 6pm prompt and is being held guided by the Covid-19 regulations, with a red carpet hosted by model Gina Mutemeri. We have a limited number of guests and attendees are expected to dress up for the occasion."

Bizure said the film will be premièred at Joina City Ster Kinekor, after they partnered the company to push and promote local films.

He said the 45-minute film was inspired by societal settings, especially what is happening in the churches.

"Good film productions are a mirror of what happens in their societies, so I believe the storyline on our film Goto is a reflection of what is happening in our nation where we are seeing a lot of church leaders being tempted to use different sources of power to attain fame and riches," said Bizure.

"Basically, I can say that I was inspired by what is happening in our nation."

Asked why it took so long to produce the feature film as he had posted on his social media that it took him two years to finish the product, Bizure said Covid-19 affected the production.

"It took two years to release the film because at that time after we finished shooting, I then relocated to the United Arab Emirates for work. During that period, Covid-19 struck and it was difficult to pursue the film further."

Bizure said the character of a priest, which he took in the latest film, resonated with him.

"I am a church person and I spend most of my time with men of the cloth," he said. "Not many people know that I am a pastor as well and I hear, and see. I can act any role, but it is just that on this particular character, I knew I could perfect it."

Bizure said they have plans to put the film on social media platforms such as GetGlue, iCheckMovies, Letterboxd and MUBI.

"We want the film to reach a wider market, including other countries, hence we have engaged other social media sites which will help push the film. Again, we are proud that the film is in Shona and English which will also put the country on the map."