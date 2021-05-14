Nigeria: 21,000 Jostle for 5,000 Ogun 'Casual' Teaching Job

No fewer than 21,000 applicants are jostling for 5,000 casual teaching job slots under the ongoing recruitment exercise of the Ogun State Government.

The recruitment under the Ogun State Teaching Experience Acquisition Channel (Ogun TEACh) would employ 5,000 teachers who will work for the period of two years.

Daily Trust reports that the state government had cancelled the recruitment of 1,500 teachers earlier shortlisted for the Ogun State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) teaching job and instead opted for the Ogun TEACh scheme.

The government's decision sparked outrage as the shortlisted candidates in a protest accused the government of cancelling their recruitment exercise in replacement with a fresh process.

Daily Trust reports that the state government started recruitment of 1,500 teachers in the last quarter of 2019.

Our correspondent reports that qualified applicants after series of tests were later shortlisted for interviews.

However, the COVID-19 outbreak which brought about the closure of schools for almost six months stalled the recruitment exercise.

Our correspondent further gathered that 21,000 applicants applied for the new teaching scheme out of which 18,000 were shortlisted for the 5,000 slots available for employment.

The Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, hinted that the state government had screened 18,000 candidates to fill the teaching vacancies.

Arigbabu said this while fielding questions from newsmen after monitoring the screening at the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, on Tuesday.