Nigeria: Southern Govs' Call for National Dialogue Diversionary - Ex-Labour Leader

Ilorin — A former National Vice President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Issa Aremu, has said the call by governors from the southern part of the country for another national summit is diversionary.

He expressed pessimism that if convened, the national confab would end up achieving no fruitful results but mere debates.

Aremu made the observation during a programme organised by the Kwara State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in honour of his late wife, Hamdalat.

He said it was worrisome that some of the governors calling for restructuring did not even implement local government, judiciary, or state assembly autonomy in their states and described it as hypocritical.

"Many conferences had interpreted Nigeria's problems; the additional summit is one too many, wasteful and diversionary. It's time to walk all the talks.

"Governors should collaborate across regions and parties, not divisive regional platform and initiate Marshall Plan of economic renaissance to lift 100 million out of poverty as envisaged by President Buhari to get youths off crimes," he said.

Aremu attributed the current security challenges in the country to "a legacy of non-inclusive governance."